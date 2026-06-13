Jamayne Isaako underwent a minor procedure after dislocating his finger against the Sydney Roosters in Round 15.

The Courier Mail reported Isaako suffered an open dislocation, a more serious injury where the bone pierces the skin.

It required a hospital visit primarily to wash out and stitch up the wound.

Despite the nature of the injury, the Dolphins remain confident that the 28-year-old will be fit to play, with no fracture detected.

Jamayne Isaako posted on his Instagram story from his hospital bed on Saturday morning, smiling with two thumbs up after the procedure.

The news will come as a relief to both Isaako and the club.

The winger equalled the all-time NRL record on Friday night, extending his consecutive games with a points involvement to 94, matching the record held by Steve Gearin, and will have the chance to stand alone atop that record next week if he takes the field as expected.

Isaako scored 14 points in the 48-10 win over the Roosters and leads all players in the competition in points scored with 164.

He has played every game in Dolphins history since the club joined the competition in 2023, and missing the Wests Tigers clash in round 16 would see his streak end at 85.