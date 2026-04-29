The North Queensland Cowboys are looking to secure Chanel Harris-Tavita amid fears Jake Clifford won't re-sign with the club.

The Cowboys are exploring their playmaking options beyond this year, with the Courier Mail reporting coach Todd Payten has met with Harris-Tavita.

It was revealed that Clifford has hesitated to sign on for a tabled two-year extension, forcing the club to look for a succession plan.

It prompted the Cowboys to hold talks with the Warriors' star to strike a deal, as he is a free agent next year.

There is yet to be an offer formally tabled to Harris-Tavita's camp, although it will apply some pressure on Clifford to form a decision on his future so the Cowboys can plan for their 2027 season.

North Queensland football boss Micheal Luck told the Courier Mail that they are still interested in keeping Clifford in Townsville beyond 2026.

“We have been impressed with Jake's form over the opening eight weeks of the season,” Luck said.

“He worked hard to lock down his spot in the side in pre-season and he has certainly made the most of his opportunity.

"We've been in discussions with his management for some time and we are hopeful of getting a deal done.”

Harris-Tavita is among the top crop of free agents in the NRL and has proven to be an elite half on his day.

He has represented Samoa on 10 occasions and reached the 100-game milestone on Anzac Day last weekend.

After a short stint away in 2023, he returned to the Warriors the year after and has been showcasing his classy skill set since.

With the impressive form of Tanah Boyd, and Luke Metcalf being one of the first-picked halves at the club, there is pressure on the Warriors to juggle Harris-Tavita among their ranks.

With Jett Cleary also developing into a rising star, Harris-Tavita may very well pick up a starting role at a different club next season.

Harris-Tavita will line up at five-eighth for the Warriors this weekend when they travel to CommBank Stadium to face the Parramatta Eels.