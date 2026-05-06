Rugby league fans, we can no longer deny it! State of Origin is on the horizon.

Two rounds seperate us and the representative period, with teams set to be selected after Round 11s Magic Round festivities.

The predicted sides are flowing. For the first time in many years, there doesn't seem to be a clear consensus on either team's best line-up, this year expanded to 19.

Both coaches have a series of selection headaches caused by either availability or form. In same cases, two players are demanding selection but only one spot is available.

Here are six major State of Origin selection questions: