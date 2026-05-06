Rugby league fans, we can no longer deny it! State of Origin is on the horizon.
Two rounds seperate us and the representative period, with teams set to be selected after Round 11s Magic Round festivities.
The predicted sides are flowing. For the first time in many years, there doesn't seem to be a clear consensus on either team's best line-up, this year expanded to 19.
Both coaches have a series of selection headaches caused by either availability or form. In same cases, two players are demanding selection but only one spot is available.
Here are six major State of Origin selection questions:
1. NSW fullback: Tedesco vs Edwards?
The series could hinge on getting the fullback spot right. For both teams to be honest, but especially for the Blues.
In one corner you have the incumbent in Dylan Edwards. His nine games this year have seen nine tries, five assists and 212 run metres per game.
In the other corner you have the Dally M medalist in James Tedesco. Eight games for four tries, seven assists and 224 run metres per game.
There doesn't feel a wrong answer here but the choice completely changes the way the Blues play.
The club combination with Nathan Cleary has won four NRL Premierships, but it also lost last year's Origin series to Queensland.
Tedesco has often been the Blues best, in losing series.
Right now the two form fullbacks of the competition are both Blues. It's an incredible headache to have.
Which way will Laurie Daley go when his Origin One squad is named?
Does Daley shock the world and pick both?
DCE for Munster. This year he has shown he can play 6 without trampling over the 7, and if the 7 goes down injured then Queensland will have the best possible replacement already on the field.
NSW Full back ? Depends on how the coach wants the team to play. If he has no idea (don’t laugh) then he should go with the Panthers connection.
Ponga or Walsh for Queensland ? First question should be “who is fit”.
For the bench, he should pick the fastest set of forwards, with the best endurance, that he can identify. I don’t know who they would be. That is a reflection of how the game will be refereed. I would not select AFB. He would have been great in the years before six-again, but he doesn’t look like a million dollar player under the new regime.
AJB ? Maybe. I wouldn’t object to him in a “bench utility” role. Last year, both teams put four forwards on the bench for both games, so we can’t look back and see who was the favoured candidate. Maybe Matt Burton – he scored an 18th man spot – but he hasn’t been setting the world on fire at the Dogs this season. Connor Tracey could put his hand up – he’s played everywhere from 1 to 7. Like Burton, he has had a quiet season with Canterbury, but in a better performing team he shouldn’t let any one down.