The South Sydney Rabbitohs will head into their Round 10 clash without both Jamie Humphreys and Latrell Mitchell, who have been withdrawn from the clash.

The pair mysteriously vanished from the Rabbitohs team list according to the NRL's official match centres on Thursday afternoon, more than 24 hours before they had to confirm their final 20 players for the game.

It has since emerged that Mitchell has suffered a back injury, and has been sent for scans.

TRELL OUT: Latrell Mitchell OUT with back injury. Had scans today😬😬 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) May 7, 2026

He has been replaced in the centres for the game by Latrell Siegwalt.

It's a major blow for the Rabbitohs, but could also impact the Blues for State of Origin, with selection for Game 1 to take place at the end of next round.

That leaves Mitchell now potentially racing the clock to be fit for the series opener, where the Blues will already be without Payne Haas.

It's unclear what injury Humphreys has, however, he has been removed from the side, with Liam Le Blanc added to the six-man bench.

Moala Graham-Taufa and Thomas Fletcher remain as the Rabbitohs' two players outside the 19, but in the squad for the contest. Siegwalt was originally not in the 22-man squad named on Tuesday and has been called in for the clash.

The game between South Sydney and Cronulla will kick-off at 5:30pm (AEST) on Saturday.