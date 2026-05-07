St George Illawarra centre Valentine Holmes has opened up on his goals for the rest of the season ahead, including talks on playing in the State of Origin series this year.

Holmes has fallen under criticism at times during 2026 as part of a Red V outfit who are winless on the cusp of ten rounds.

Despite the noise, Holmes has backed himself to return to good form for the Dragons and has narrowed his focus on getting his club back on track in season 2026 ahead of playing representative footy.

"I'm probably my harshest critic, I've copped it when I was at Cowboys as well," Holmes told the media on Wednesday.

"I played some pretty average games up there as well. I know what type of club we are here and how big of a team and history of our club and what these fans and the supporters mean to this club.

"Yes, my form hasn't been, and none of our players' form has been where we would like to be.

"But that's one thing I've been definitely working on, it's a team sport and we all need to help each other get better.

"I could be better defensively as well and so could our team. That's one thing we've definitely spoken about, we've been honest within each other, that's why we're trying to get better each week."

With Queensland Origin selections taking shape in the coming two weeks, Holmes wants to put his best foot forward, but remains focused on the Red V's campaign.

"Coming to the pointy end of those Origin selections around the corner, I want to be playing good footy, being confident as well, and the only way I can do that is playing good, being confident and getting wins."

Holmes has been a prolific figure on the edge for the QLD Maroons, scoring 13 tries in 22 appearances since his QLD debut in 2017, ranking him among some of the greatest try-scorers for his state with only Greg Inglis and Darius Boyd ahead of him.

Following his return to the NFL in 2020, Holmes has actively been part of the QLD Maroons back line, despite not featuring in last year's series.

Given coach Billy Slater's impressive coaching record of three series wins to one, Holmes knows he won't be getting a selection on merit and history.

The 30-year-old stated that it is the hard work that warrants the selection of Queensland's high standards.

"If you were to ask me this a few years ago, when I was a bit younger, it probably would be playing a fair bit on my mind," Holmes on Origin selection.

"But being an older head on the team, and I've been fortunate enough to play in the Origin arena a fair bit.

"One thing he's (Billy Slater) always said, no matter how many times you've worn the jersey, you've got to earn it. And I haven't earned it this year.

"It just is what it is. We're not playing great footy. I'm not playing great. The selectors want to be selecting players who are playing good, playing confidently, and because you only play three games out there and you have to win two of them.

"But for me, it's just every day, just trying to get better, trying to learn. I think we've got like two or three games until the Origin comes back, so hopefully I can play well within that, maybe I can build myself up for selection.

"But at the moment, I'm focused on Dragons and trying to get our first win and trying to build something here."

If coach Slater were to select Holmes in his side for Game 1, he would no-doubt rise to the occasion and do his state proud.

However, there are candidates in Slater's repertoire that are producing better form at NRL level, which could see Holmes miss out on selection.

Dolphins duo Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are finding some quality form at clubland, along with Robert Toia plying his trade at the Roosters following a successful debut series in 2025.

It will mean Holmes will need a solid two-weeks of performances to throw his hat back in the ring.

With the club recording a 0-8 start to the year, the message from interim coach Dean Young during the bye week was clear. Keep away from watching the footy, clear their heads and regroup for some time off before getting stuck into some intense training this week.

"The main thing was really just to get away from footy, clear the heads," Holmes added.

"It looks like we're playing under a bit of pressure, (and) from the outside it might look like that. He (Young) just wanted us to clear our heads, get away, spend time with the family, don't watch any footy over the weekend.

"I just wanted to try and be present with my family, my boys, we went camping in Kiama.

"But since being back, it's been pretty full on training hard, pretty solid sesh out there today, I know I've said it before, but I'm hoping you'll see a different team this weekend, and we'll see all the hard work we've put in."

The Dragons will host the Newcastle Knights in Wollongong on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the QLD Maroons will name their squad on Monday week as they prepare to face the NSW Blues in Sydney on May 27.