The QRL have confirmed Ben Ikin has resigned from his post as CEO, effective at the end of July.

It means Ikin, who has been in the role for almost three years and has been instrumental in the way the Maroons have been run over that time, will see out this year's State of Origin series before moving on.

A big supporter of coach Billy Slater, Ikin has also been involved in strengtehning the game right across Queensland.

The QRL said he had accepted a role in another industry, with QRL Chairman Brian Canavan paying tribute to Ikin's time within Queensland Rugby League.

“Ben's leadership has placed the QRL in a very strong position in the sporting landscape and our on-going strategies and programs are well advanced,” Canavan said.

The 49-year-old played 150 games during his career, and represented Queensland on 17 occasions between 1995 and 2003.

The former TV personality with Fox Sports will remain involved with the Maroons Foundation, and said he had enjoyed his time with the QRL.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working at the QRL,” Ikin said.

“I've met so many great people and created some incredible memories, I leave feeling very grateful.”

At State of Origin level, Queensland have won two of the three series Ikin has overseen from the CEO's chair.

It's understood Ikin had been linked to a role with the Perth Bears, but has instead decided to walk away from rugby league entirely.