New Zealand Warriors second rower Euan Aitken has confirmed his new home, signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins.

The NRL's 17th team, who have been bashed from pillar to post for their recruitment to date, have pulled off one of their best signings so far.

The deal will ensure he remains with Wayne Bennett's Redcliffe-based side until at least the end of 2024.

Aitken was able to secure a formal release from the New Zealand Warriors earlier this year after deciding he didn't want to travel and relocate to Auckland when the Warriors officially do for the 2023 season.

He will remain with the Warriors - who are currently based in Redcliffe - until the end of the 2022 season before linking up with his new team in November.

Aitken becomes the Dolphins 14th top 30 signing as the club approaches half of their 2023 squad filled, and will undoubtedly bring plenty to the club, with the potential that he may switch back to the centres, given Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich have also both signed for the inaugural season.

Terry Reader, Dolphins CEO, said Aitken would bring experience and utility value to the club.

“Euan is a strong player who will add over 150 games of NRL experience to our squad when he joins us at the end of the year,” Reader said.

“Importantly, he is skillful enough to play either centre or on the edge at second row, and that is a valuable commodity in today’s NRL competition.

“He will also be able to bring some familiarity around our home base for our new squad after spending a full season training and playing there with his current club.

“Euan and the Warriors are currently three wins from three games at our home base of Moreton Daily Stadium this season – we hope we can see the same results with the Dolphins next year.”

Aitken has played 145 games, and has lined up ten times this season, all on the edge.

He began his career at the St George Illawarra Dragons as a centre and has 49 tries to his name, while he also represented the Prime Ministers XIII in 2015, and has played three Tests for Scotland, with a potential World Cup call up on the horizon at the end of the year.