The Dolphins ongoing hunt for signatures is continuing, but with the club now having more than ten top 30 players on their roster for the 2023 season, we can start to work out what their inaugural 17 is going to look like.

An experienced forward pack, led by Melbourne Storm trio Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich leads the way, while Mark Nicholls has also been picked up from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Hard-hitting lock and hooker Ray Stone will also make the move from the Parramatta Eels, while Tom Gilbert and JJ Collins are already beginning to add depth to the forward pack.

A backline looking skinny on experience has only two NRL-experienced players signed thus far in Jamayne Isaako and Robert Jennings, while young guns Valynce Te Whare and Isaiya Katoa could yet play a role in their opening season.

The club have also already signed four of their six development players.

Here is how the Dolphins are shaping up for 2023.

The best 17

1. No player signed

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Valynce Te Whare

4. No player signed

5. Robert Jennings

6. Isaiya Katoa

7. No player signed

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. No player signed

10. Mark Nicholls

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Kenneath Bromwich

13. Ray Stone

14. Tom Gilbert

15. JJ Collins

16. No player signed

17. No player signed

Rest of top 30

18. No player signed

19. No player signed

20. No player signed

21. No player signed

22. No player signed

23. No player signed

24. No player signed

25. No player signed

26. No player signed

27. No player signed

28. No player signed

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

Development players

31. Jack Bostock

32. Harrison Graham

33. Ryan Jackson

34. Michael Roberts

35. No player signed

36. No player signed

Dolphins signing tracker

November 26, 2021: Dolphins land first signing

December 7, 2021: Dolphins make second signing as Eels lose another

December 16, 2021: Harrison Graham, Michael Roberts and Valynce Te Whare sign on

December 22, 2021: Jamayne Isaako makes switch to Redcliffe

January 21, 2022: Jesse Bromwich adds more Melbourne experience to Dolphins

January 24, 2022: Rabbitohs release Nicholls to join Dolphins

February 3, 2022: Bromwich double act as Kenny moves north

February 18, 2022: Isaiya Katoa abandons Penrith for Redcliffe

April 26, 2022: Tom Gilbert makes move south to join Dolphins

May 3, 2022: Jack Bostock joins as development player

May 6, 2022: Dolphins make double strike on Queensland-based forwards

May 9, 2022: Dolphins add to backline as Panther heads north