The Dolphins ongoing hunt for signatures is continuing, but with the club now having more than ten top 30 players on their roster for the 2023 season, we can start to work out what their inaugural 17 is going to look like.
An experienced forward pack, led by Melbourne Storm trio Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich leads the way, while Mark Nicholls has also been picked up from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Hard-hitting lock and hooker Ray Stone will also make the move from the Parramatta Eels, while Tom Gilbert and JJ Collins are already beginning to add depth to the forward pack.
A backline looking skinny on experience has only two NRL-experienced players signed thus far in Jamayne Isaako and Robert Jennings, while young guns Valynce Te Whare and Isaiya Katoa could yet play a role in their opening season.
The club have also already signed four of their six development players.
Here is how the Dolphins are shaping up for 2023.
The best 17
1. No player signed
2. Jamayne Isaako
3. Valynce Te Whare
4. No player signed
5. Robert Jennings
6. Isaiya Katoa
7. No player signed
8. Jesse Bromwich
9. No player signed
10. Mark Nicholls
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Kenneath Bromwich
13. Ray Stone
14. Tom Gilbert
15. JJ Collins
16. No player signed
17. No player signed
Rest of top 30
18. No player signed
19. No player signed
20. No player signed
21. No player signed
22. No player signed
23. No player signed
24. No player signed
25. No player signed
26. No player signed
27. No player signed
28. No player signed
29. No player signed
30. No player signed
Development players
31. Jack Bostock
32. Harrison Graham
33. Ryan Jackson
34. Michael Roberts
35. No player signed
36. No player signed
Dolphins signing tracker
November 26, 2021: Dolphins land first signing
December 7, 2021: Dolphins make second signing as Eels lose another
December 16, 2021: Harrison Graham, Michael Roberts and Valynce Te Whare sign on
December 22, 2021: Jamayne Isaako makes switch to Redcliffe
January 21, 2022: Jesse Bromwich adds more Melbourne experience to Dolphins
January 24, 2022: Rabbitohs release Nicholls to join Dolphins
February 3, 2022: Bromwich double act as Kenny moves north
February 18, 2022: Isaiya Katoa abandons Penrith for Redcliffe
April 26, 2022: Tom Gilbert makes move south to join Dolphins
May 3, 2022: Jack Bostock joins as development player
May 6, 2022: Dolphins make double strike on Queensland-based forwards
May 9, 2022: Dolphins add to backline as Panther heads north