After weeks of speculation, the Dolphins have today confirmed the signing of Knights half Anthony Milford on a two-year deal.

The agreement will see Milford return to the tutelage of mentor Wayne Bennett. The duo worked together at the Broncos, combining to steer Brisbane to within seconds of a premiership in a grand final where Milford was unlucky to miss out on the Clive Churchill medal.

Milford recently played his 200th NRL game while at the Knights and the 28-year-old brings some handy experience to a side still missing a veteran playmaker.

Dolphins Chief Executive Terry Reader said Milford was a huge signing for the club.

“We’re very pleased to be adding a player of Anthony’s calibre to our roster,” Reader said in a release.

“Anthony played some of the best football of his career under our head coach Wayne Bennett, and has showed some good form since returning to the field in Newcastle.

“He’s another example of the Dolphins providing an opportunity for players to come back to the area where they grew up to play NRL.

“He’ll play an important role for the club. We welcome Anthony and his young family to the Dolphins.”

READ: ZeroTackle's Dolphins squad tracker - updated team list after every signing.

It’s not the first time player and coach have united this year – Bennett provided a character reference for Milford while he faced assault charges in Brisbane back in April, staunchly supporting his former pupil as he was scrutinised by the NRL’s Integrity Unit despite being cleared.