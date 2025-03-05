Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has assured players and their families that they are in safe hands as Cyclone Alfred approaches southeast Queensland, with the club actively managing support efforts.

CEO Dave Donaghy has returned to Brisbane to assist families affected by the extreme weather, while the NRL has moved the Dolphins vs Rabbitohs match to Sydney due to safety concerns.

Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall on Thursday, bringing destructive winds of up to 130 km/h, torrential rain and the possibility of widespread power outages for millions of residents.

With the Broncos already in Sydney ahead of their season opener against the Roosters, Donaghy has returned to oversee the club's welfare efforts and ensure families are looked after during the crisis.

“The club's been really good, this is my first time to face something like this but they've been really proactive,” Maguire said, speaking with AAP.

“The club is doing a great job in that space. It's just a matter of waiting and seeing how it pans out, but there's a lot of communication between the families.”

The NRL has also already made the decision to relocate Friday's Dolphins vs Rabbitohs match from Suncorp Stadium to CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

Despite the circumstances, Maguire is confident that players remain focused on Round 1 while staying connected with their loved ones.

“From an emotional point of view, because the preparation is there from the club, I'm quite settled at the moment but until you face it, you'll find out,” he said.

“There's a lot of communication between everyone and we're getting a lot of messaging from everyone back home to see how they're travelling. Hopefully that's all OK and we're thinking of everyone up there.”