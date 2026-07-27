Star rugby sensation Treyvon Pritchard has turned down an offer from the PNG Chiefs to remain in Rugby Australia, with the Sydney Morning Herald revealing the expansion club wasn't able to secure their man.

The publication broke the news on Sunday that Pritchard opted against making his mark in the NRL and is all but signed on a long-term deal with the Queensland Reds in pursuit of a Rugby World Cup dream.

The Chiefs identified him as a long-term franchise player in the 13-man code and had him in their sights to make the switch for their maiden season in 2028.

Fresh reports from Nine.com.au reveal that Treyvon, along with his older brother Kadin, have both been locked up with extensions to remain in Rugby Australia long-term.

Kadin was also in the sights of the Chiefs, but the brothers have signalled their future lies in the 15-man game after the duo met with Chiefs officials in Brisbane, where an offer was tabled to them.

After Rugby Australia made a counteroffer for Treyvon, which was a three-year deal, his decision was made.

Since then, the Chiefs have moved to securing Zac Lomax at the club, and on Sunday announced the recruitment of the former NSW Blues winger.

The exiled NRL star has been plying his trade with the Western Force after a messy court dispute surrounding his contract with the Parramatta Eels.

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He will see-out his Force contract, then make the trip north in his return to the NRL.

Chiefs have an absolute war chest to toy with, and can offer tax-free dollars to players to incentives them to move to Papua New Guinea.

Speculation mounted for quite some time whether the brothers would leave rugby following heavy NRL interest, with it also being revealed the Sydney Roosters were also linked to Treyvon to make the switch to Bondi following his contract expiration at the end of 2027.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh spoke on locking up the 19-year-old prodigy days before news emerged of his extension.

"These are all opportunities rugby can offer that other sports can't,” Waugh told AAP last week.

“He's a generational talent, we're very keen to secure him in our game for as long as possible.”

It is understood Treyvon will remain at the Reds until the end of 2029, while Kadin, who plays for the Brumbies, will remain in the nation's capital until 2030.

Despite missing out on the rugby brothers, the Chiefs have also been linked to former NRL star Joseph Manu, who recently visited Port Moresby as he weighs up his future in rugby league.

With November 1 pencilled in as the date the Chiefs can formally negotiate with NRL players without a contract for 2028, it is expected they will make a significant mark on the open market.

The club has already signed Jarome Luai, Connor Watson, Alex Johnston, Matty Lees and Lomax, with dominoes expected to fall as more players commit to the NRL's expansion vision.