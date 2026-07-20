Joseph Manu is officially on the radar of the PNG Chiefs.

The former Sydney Roosters star has been in rugby union since leaving the NRL at the end of the 2024 season, and is currently at French outfit Racing 92.

That contract expires at the end of next season - the same time frame that would be needed if he was going to link up for the PNG Chiefs when they enter the NRL in 2028 for their inaugural season.

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that Manu flew out of Sydney on Monday alongside PNG football manager Michael Chammas and head of recruitment Liam Ayoub bound for PNG where he will tour facilities.

It's believed a deal is a long way off, but tax free incentives will appeal to Manu, as they already have for Jarome Luai when he became the club's first signing some months ago.

Luai has been joined by Alex Johnston, Connor Watson and Super League forward Matty Lees as the first four players.

The Chiefs will need to wait until November 1 - the date players off-contract at the end of 2027 can begin to negotiate - to do the bulk of their signing work, but Manu as a player not in the NRL, is not subjected to that clause and could sign immediately if he is impressed by what's on offer in Willie Peters' side.

The Chiefs, who are also widely expected to sign Brian To'o after November 1, are also understood to be locked in negotiations with Zac Lomax.

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It could leave the club to a dream scenario in their first season with To'o and Johnston on the wings, and Lomax joining Manu in the centres, if everything goes to plan over the coming months.

Manu could also play as a fullback.

The New Zealand international was never keen on playing against the Roosters during his first stint in the NRL, and the tri-colours have made no secret of the fact they'd like him back in the future alongside other rugby converts Joseph Suaalii and Mark Nawaqanitawase, who heads back to the 15-man code for a crack at the World Cup after just two years in the NRL.