Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has expressed concerns about the club's current forward depth heading into 2027.
The defending premiers have had a horror run with injuries this year, which has caused Michael Maguire to exhaust every corner of his roster depth throughout the season to field a competitive side.
The Broncos have had plenty of stars miss game time during the season, prompting a slide on the ladder from 2026.
Parker admits he has fears for the club's competing forward pack next year after star Payne Haas will depart the club, while also farewelling Adam Reynolds, Jesse Arthars and Grant Anderson.
“There's a real issue with the recruitment and retention of the Broncos moving forward and what we see right now,” Parker told SENQ Breakfast.
“I think there is a real lack of depth in certain positions and that's taking nothing away from the individuals that are currently there.
“But I think some of the people that are there at the moment would struggle to get a gig week in and week out at other places.
“Some people are there at the moment are un-Bronco-like in recruitment.
“Josh Coric, for example, he debuted for Brisbane two weeks ago. He's a 24-year-old down at Gerringong. He's playing reserve grade here in Brisbane (with Wynnum Manly).
“It's not something that we see consistently happen with Brisbane; normally, they come from within.”
The club has suffered a shaky year as the defending premiers, who have been facing an uphill battle all season while plenty of the star salary cap talent has been sitting on the sidelines for extended periods.
Reece Walsh, Adam Reynolds, Deine Mariner, Ben Hunt, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Jordan Riki, Jack Gosiewski, Aublix Tawha, Corey Jensen and other first-graders have missed big chunks of the season, leaving a luckless Maguire to call up his depth players.
It has the Broncos club legend worried about moving into next year.
“I've got huge concerns over the forward rotation,” Parker continued.
“Obviously we're gonna get (Mitch) Barnett next year, but then you go through and normally out of the roster of a first grade squad.
“Traditionally, at least five to six (players) turn over and go elsewhere.
“Payne Haas is one, Adam Reynolds is another, and then there's a couple of others after that.
“Jesse Arthars, so there's three (that) I can think of straight away that won't be part of Brisbane's list moving forward.
“Corey Jensen, still up in the air, Jack Gosiewski, Jaiyden Hunt, you can go through these with a fine-tooth comb, but there is some questions (that need) to be asked.
“They have to look at their depth, in particular, with their middles. That's the reality of it.”
Despite a tough period during the middle of the season, the Broncos pulled off a huge upset win against the Penrith Panthers on Thursday, spearheaded by Reece Walsh, who recorded three try assists and the match-winning goal.
The club will need to win every remaining game of the season to be in the fight for September, and currently sits in 13th.
With the talent on their side, momentum has struck at a crucial time, and the Broncos can shock plenty of teams in the remaining chunk of the season.
They will travel to Townsville to face the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.