Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has expressed concerns about the club's current forward depth heading into 2027.

The defending premiers have had a horror run with injuries this year, which has caused Michael Maguire to exhaust every corner of his roster depth throughout the season to field a competitive side.

The Broncos have had plenty of stars miss game time during the season, prompting a slide on the ladder from 2026.

Parker admits he has fears for the club's competing forward pack next year after star Payne Haas will depart the club, while also farewelling Adam Reynolds, Jesse Arthars and Grant Anderson.

“There's a real issue with the recruitment and retention of the Broncos moving forward and what we see right now,” Parker told SENQ Breakfast.

“I think there is a real lack of depth in certain positions and that's taking nothing away from the individuals that are currently there.

“But I think some of the people that are there at the moment would struggle to get a gig week in and week out at other places.

“Some people are there at the moment are un-Bronco-like in recruitment. Loading matchup…