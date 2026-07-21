The Newcastle Knights have revealed calf tightness is behind Dane Gagai not being named for this weekend's crunch clash against the Sydney Roosters.

Gagai, who is heading to the Brisbane Broncos at the end of this year, has been a crucial part of Justin Holbrook's backline through what has been a successful campaign in the Hunter.

With the Knights well on their way to the finals series, but reeling after last weekend's loss to the Cronulla Sharks, a turnaround in fortunes is badly needed against the Roosters this week to keep chances of a top-four berth, or a home elimination final beyond that, alive.

But they will have to do it without Gagai, who has been replaced by Fletcher Hunt in the centres.

The positive news for the Knights is Gagai will likely only miss a week with the injury before pushing to return next weekend against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

Hunt, who was on last week's bench, has played a number of games across the back five this year for Newcastle and is a rising star, but will have his work cut out for him in attempting to shut down the returning Queensland Maroons State of Origin star Robert Toia on the edge for the Roosters.

The Knights have called Cody Hopwood onto the bench for the clash as the fresh face, although could yet revert to a back with Kyle McCarthy and Connor Votano both among the reserves for coach Holbrook.

Newcastle, who have the bye in the final round of the season, play the Roosters, Broncos, Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles and Warriors on the way home, likely only needing one or two wins to qualify for the top eight, but potentially needing to go undefeated to have a second bite at the cherry in September and make the top four.