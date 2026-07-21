South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower David Fifita will miss two games after being found guilty at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Fifita attended the judiciary in a bid to have a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge downgraded.

The incident, which came during South Sydney's surprise loss to the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon in the nation's capital, saw Fifita run the ball and, before getting up from the ground, launch his leg and foot into the head of Hudson Young.

The kicking motion caused contact with the side of Young's face, although no penalty was blown despite immediate protest from the Raiders.

Fifita's Grade 2 charge would have seen him miss only a week if he had accepted the early guilty plea, but the Rabbitohs elected to attent the NRL's judiciary in a bid to have the charge downgraded and Fifita only cop a fine.

Instead, he will now miss two games after a unanimous panel decision - with the Rabbitohs to the Melbourne Storm at home this weekend and the Cronulla Sharks on the road next weekend.

David Fifita will miss two games. Decision was unanimous — Martin Gabor (@MartinJGabor) July 21, 2026

The crucial games form part of a tricky run home for the Rabbitohs, with their top eight spot anything but a guarantee. They will likely need to win at least three or four of their remaining games to qualify.

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To make matters worse for head coach Wayne Bennett, the Rabbitohs will also be without Cameron Murray and Tallis Duncan for this weekend, with both players to miss the coming weeks after suffering injuries.

The Rabbitohs have named Euan Aitken in the second-row alongisde Fifita for this weekend's crunch clash against traditional bogey team the Storm, but will now need to replace him.

Bennett could use either Liam Le Blanc or hooker who has spent time in the second-row this year Bronson Garlick to start the game, while Thomas Fletcher is the most likely name to come onto the bench.