The Sydney Roosters are set to agree to an option in Daly Cherry-Evans' contract which will allow him to extend his first-grade career into 2027.

The Roosters signed Cherry-Evans from the Manly Sea Eagles at the start of this season, where the former Queensland Maroons State of Origin captain had played the entirety of his career.

It was, at the time, seen as a likely final year of his career where Cherry-Evans would work with the Roosters younng halves and provide on-field stability and experience before moving into a coaching role.

The veteran half though had an option in his deal for 2027 which Fantatics TV are reporting has been activated for 2027, meaning he will play on.

"Daly Cherry-Evans at the Sydney Roosters, the mail kicking around at the moment is that he will be playing on next season," journalist James Hooper said on the Rugby League Insider show.

The move will see Cherry-Evans play a 17th year in the NRL, with the 37-year-old now aiming at a 400-game milestone, depending on his fitness and the Roosters making finals.

He currently sits on 369 NRL games, with seven to play this season as well as finals, and potentially 24 next season as well as finals.

He will almost certainly retire at the end of 2027, but even playing on for another season will raise some questions around which young halves the Roosters will be able to maintain.

Loading matchup…

Sam Walker is off-contract at the end of 2027 and, seemingly after his Origin performance and the opening of negotiations, is no chance to leave, but the same can't be said for rising stars Hugo Savala and Toby Rodwell.

Rodwell is still exceptionally raw at just 20 years of age and is contracted through to the end of 2028, so is certainly not the worry for the Roosters.

Savala is also contracted through to the end of 2028, but could well agitate for a release if he isn't getting the opportunities he wants.

The utility's best position is clearly the five-eighth role, and other clubs would come to the party if he wanted an exit from Bondi Junction, although Trent Robinson has found a role for him in the centres this year.

That is, until this weekend.

Savala has instead been pushed back to the interchange bench this weekend for the club's clash with the Newcastle Knights as Robert Toia returns, and the form of Billy Smith demands selection after his exceptional performance against the Melbourne Storm last weekend.

The Roosters also have five-eighth Jake Elliott at the club contracted through to the end of 2027.