Wests Tigers star Adam Doueihi will be free to play this weekend if called into the side after being found not guilty of a careless high tackle at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Doueihi had been surprisingly slapped with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge stemming from the club's horror loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

The halfback went unpenalised for the incident during the game, but was put on report at the next break in play after he slipped in to high contact on Canterbury forward Harry Hayes.

Doueihi was facing a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, and risked a second match over the high shot by attending the NRL judiciary.

He was able to successfully argue his case on Tuesday evening though, and given replays seemed to indicate he slipped up off the football where he made first impact into the contact, it hardly came as a surprise.

Doueihi instead will pay a fine for the Grade 1 offence, and with it being a first offence on his rolling NRL judiciary record, he will only pay $1000.

The halfback was named in the reserves by coach Benji Marshall on Tuesday afternoon, but is expected to be recalled into the side.

Young gun Javon Andrews had been named in the number seven jersey for the game against the Canberra Raiders on the weekend in the nations capital, but will likely now have to wait longer for his debut.

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Marshall could yet fire shots with his selection given the Tigers horror losing streak over the last two and a half months, although Doueihi spent a portion of that injured and has not been one of the key players to blame for the plight of the joint-venture.

Doueihi being available is a boost to the Tigers' slim finals hopes, although they'd likely need to win every game remaining to trouble the top eight.

Latu Fainu will also face the judiciary on Tuesday evening, with Doueihi's the second of three hearings after South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower David Fifita was earlier found guilty of making dangerous contact on Canberra forward Hudson Young, and will be suspended for two weeks.