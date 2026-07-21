The Parramatta Eels have added another fresh injury concern, with forward Charlie Guymer set to be out for eight to ten weeks.

Guymer played in Round 19 of NSW Cup against the Sydney Roosters, where he played 58 minutes.

It has since been confirmed he will be on the sidelines with a PCL injury and will miss the rest of this season.

Guymer, who extended with the Eels until the end of 2028, has been through injuries with a long recovery process previously, as Guymer's 2024 season was disrupted with a syndesmosis ankle injury.

While Matt Doorey and J'maine Hopgood continue to recover from their ACL injuries and won't see them until next season, they both have returned to the training paddock for the first time since their early season-ending injuries.

Junior Paulo is expected to be fully recovered this week from his right knee injury, after recovering and undergoing arthroscopy surgery.

Sean Russell (left adductor strain), Bailey Simonsson (left ankle fracture) and Te Hurinui Twidle (right quadriceps strain) are all expected to be fully recovered by Round 23.

Simonsson has been out of the Eels side since his injury in Round 5 this season.

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Twidle has gone through another major injury this season, after sustaining a grade 3 AC joint injury in his debut game earlier this season.

The young halfback played the entirety of the match against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 18 of NSW Cup before being ruled out with a quadriceps strain.

There is potential to see Paulo, Russell and Simonsson return in Round 23 when the Eels play the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium.