All 16 teams lists have been named for Round 21 of the 2026 NRL season, with two clubs still to sweat on judiciary decisions, and two others making big calls in the halves.

Elsewhere, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing a crisis in the forwards, while there are a number of key ins across the competition, and others missing as season-ending injuries strike.

Here are all the changes for Round 21 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

RELATED: Round 21 NRL team lists in full

 2026-07-23T09:50:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-07-23T09:50:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLEelsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

Penrith Panthers

  • Ivan Cleary has held firm despite the loss to Brisbane. Penrith have exactly the same 19.
 2026-07-24T08:00:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-07-24T08:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLKnightsRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

Sydney Roosters

 2026-07-24T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-07-24T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLSouthsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm

 2026-07-25T05:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-07-25T05:00:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLRaidersTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

Wests Tigers

 2026-07-25T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-07-25T07:30:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLBulldogsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-07-25T09:30:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-07-25T09:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLCowboysBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-07-26T04:00:00Z 
 
 
St George Venues Stadium
STI   
 2026-07-26T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLDragonsTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • The Dragons are unchanged after their gallant effort in Auckland last week.

Gold Coast Titans

 2026-07-26T06:05:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-07-26T06:05:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLManlySharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles