All 16 teams lists have been named for Round 21 of the 2026 NRL season, with two clubs still to sweat on judiciary decisions, and two others making big calls in the halves.

Elsewhere, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing a crisis in the forwards, while there are a number of key ins across the competition, and others missing as season-ending injuries strike.

Here are all the changes for Round 21 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

RELATED: Round 21 NRL team lists in full

Parramatta Eels

The Eels are back from a bye, but have little to write home about. Sean Russell is still out, with Mitchell Moses the only return to the run on side from Origin duty, taking the spot of Jonah Pezet in the halves.

Sean Russell remains sidelined, while Will Penisini is named among the reserves and could be a chance at playing.

Charlie Guymer misses out on the bench, while Luca Moretti returns.

Penrith Panthers

Ivan Cleary has held firm despite the loss to Brisbane. Penrith have exactly the same 19.

Newcastle Knights

Dane Gagai is out with a calf problem, so Fletcher Hunt is called into the centres. Cody Hopwood is the replacement on the bench.

No other changes for the Knights.

Sydney Roosters

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm

Canberra Raiders

Wests Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs

New Zealand Warriors

Marata Niukore replaces Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad on the bench in the only change for the Warriors.

North Queensland Cowboys

Brisbane Broncos

Brendan Piakura is out with another concussion. Preston Riki starts at prop, with Xavier Willison moving to the vacant second-row position.

Hayze Perham is also out, with the two new faces on the six-man bench being Billy Walters and Luke Gale, with the Broncos desperate to keep their slim finals hopes alive.

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons are unchanged after their gallant effort in Auckland last week.

Gold Coast Titans

AJ Brimson is out for the Titans, so Jaylan de Groot comes into the centres.

Kurtis Morrin returns on the bench for the Titans, with Michael Molo dropping out.

Manly Sea Eagles