All 16 teams lists have been named for Round 21 of the 2026 NRL season, with two clubs still to sweat on judiciary decisions, and two others making big calls in the halves.
Elsewhere, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing a crisis in the forwards, while there are a number of key ins across the competition, and others missing as season-ending injuries strike.
Here are all the changes for Round 21 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
RELATED: Round 21 NRL team lists in full
2026-07-23T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-07-23T09:50:00Z
PEN
Parramatta Eels
- The Eels are back from a bye, but have little to write home about. Sean Russell is still out, with Mitchell Moses the only return to the run on side from Origin duty, taking the spot of Jonah Pezet in the halves.
- Sean Russell remains sidelined, while Will Penisini is named among the reserves and could be a chance at playing.
- Charlie Guymer misses out on the bench, while Luca Moretti returns.
Penrith Panthers
- Ivan Cleary has held firm despite the loss to Brisbane. Penrith have exactly the same 19.
2026-07-24T08:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-07-24T08:00:00Z
SYD
Newcastle Knights
- Dane Gagai is out with a calf problem, so Fletcher Hunt is called into the centres. Cody Hopwood is the replacement on the bench.
- No other changes for the Knights.
Sydney Roosters
- James Tedesco returns from a concussion, with Cody Ramsey dropping back to the bench, while the return of Robert Toia sees Hugo Savala surprisingly drop to the bench. Billy Smith did have a strong game last weekend and retains his spot.
- Rex Bassingthwaighte and Tommy Talau drop off the bench in an otherwise unchanged 19.
2026-07-24T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-07-24T10:00:00Z
MEL
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Tallis Duncan is out with a hamstring injury, so Latrell Siegwalt comes back into the centres.
- David Fifita is named but will miss out if he can't beat the NRL judiciary.
- Cameron Murray is out injured, so Lachlan Hubner comes in at lock.
- Jayden Sullivan and Bronson Garlick are the new names on the bench.
- If Fifita is ruled out, it could well be that Bronson Garlick starts in the second-row, with Thomas Fletcher or Peter Mamouzelos most likely to come onto the bench.
Melbourne Storm
- Will Warbrick has played his last game for the Storm, so Moses Leo is recalled to the wing.
- Jahrome Hughes is also back from a hamstring niggle. Trent Toelau drops back to the bench.
- Angus Hinchey and Manaia Waitere join the bench for the Storm, while Davvy Moale, Gabriel Satrick and Josiah Pahulu drop out.
2026-07-25T05:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-07-25T05:00:00Z
WST
Canberra Raiders
- Morgan Smithies pushes to lock for the Raiders from the bench with Hudson Young out for the year. That moves Zac Hosking into the second-row.
- Owen Pattie is out suspended, so Tom Starling comes in at dummy half, while Corey Horsburgh is named to start at prop with Ata Mariota back on the bench.
- Savelio Tamale drops off the bench, with Jayden Brailey, Matty Nicholson and Sebastian Kris the new faces.
Wests Tigers
- Heamasi Makasini is dropped to the reserves, with Sunia Turuva moving to centre and Junior Tupou named on the wing.
- On the other side of the park, Jeral Skelton is replaced by Faaletino Tavana.
- Patrick Herbert replaces Starford To'a in the centres, with the later remaining on the bench.
- Adam Doueihi needs to beat the judiciary to play this weekend, and as a result has been named in the reserves. With Latu Fainu in a similar predicament, Jarome Luai is joined in the named halves by young gun Javon Andrews.
- Apisai Koroisau returns to the starting side, shuffling Jared Haywood to the bench, while Fonua Pole does the same at prop, pushing Alex Seyfarth to the bench.
- Ethan Roberts takes Sione Fainu's spot in the second-row, with Fainu dropping to the bench.
- Bunty Afoa and Jock Madden are the new names on the bench while Kit Laulilii drops out.
2026-07-25T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-07-25T07:30:00Z
NZW
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Cameron Ciraldo has rewarded Sean O'Sullivan for a man of the match performance by dropping him to the bench. Stephen Crichton returns at five-eighth.
- Viliame Kikau returns to the starting second-row, moving Josh Curran to the bench and Jaeman Salmon to lock.
- Jed Reardon joins the bench, while Jack Underhill and the now retired Marcelo Montoya drop out.
New Zealand Warriors
- Marata Niukore replaces Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad on the bench in the only change for the Warriors.
2026-07-25T09:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-07-25T09:30:00Z
BRI
North Queensland Cowboys
- Jake Clifford is recalled into the halves. Zac Laybutt drops to the bench as Jaxon Purdue moves back to there.
- Thomas Mikaele is back, pushing Griffin Neame to the bench.
- Sam McIntyre and Kaiden Lahrs are the two to drop out.
Brisbane Broncos
- Brendan Piakura is out with another concussion. Preston Riki starts at prop, with Xavier Willison moving to the vacant second-row position.
- Hayze Perham is also out, with the two new faces on the six-man bench being Billy Walters and Luke Gale, with the Broncos desperate to keep their slim finals hopes alive.
2026-07-26T04:00:00Z
St George Venues Stadium
STI
2026-07-26T04:00:00Z
GLD
St George Illawarra Dragons
- The Dragons are unchanged after their gallant effort in Auckland last week.
Gold Coast Titans
- AJ Brimson is out for the Titans, so Jaylan de Groot comes into the centres.
- Kurtis Morrin returns on the bench for the Titans, with Michael Molo dropping out.
2026-07-26T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-07-26T06:05:00Z
CRO
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tom Trbojevic's injury means Lehi Hopoate goes to fullback, with Tolutau Koula sliding out to the wing and Josh Feledy named to play in the centres.
- Ben Trbojevic is back in the second-row, with Ethan Bullemor back to the bench.
- Jackson Shereb and Aaron Schoupp miss out from the bench, so the two new faces are Blake Wilson and Fletcher Baker.
- Jesse Ramien is back for the Sharks, with Mawene Hiroti dropping out of the side in a straight swap.
- Jesse Colquhoun is also back for the Sharks after copping a knee injury over the last fortnight. Siosifa Talakai makes his return to the bench, with Sam Stonestreet and Jayden Berrell dropping out.