AJ Brimson is set to miss the upcoming Gold Coast Titans clash, where they will head to Kogarah to play the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans confirmed in an injury update report that they will follow the 11-day process for a Category 1 Head Injury Assessment and not apply for an exemption.

The centre left Sunday's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles in the 77th minute with a HIA and was immediately classed as Category 1.

The 11-day process also removes him from any contact training, and the club expect him back for their clash against the New Zealand Warriors.

Phillip Sami and Klese Haas have also been cleared and have been named for the match against the Dragons.

The winger has fully recovered from a foot/lisfranc injury he suffered in 2025, while Klese Haas has been fully cleared after he sustained a bruised heel injury.