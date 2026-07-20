The New Zealand Warriors have emerged as the club that was trying to lure cross-code star Joseph Manu back into the NRL before the June 30 deadline.

News Corp has revealed Manu and his management held multiple discussions with the Warriors to strike a deal to have the Kiwi star make a brief return while in his French rugby offseason.

It would have set the Warriors up for an incredible back-end season assault, but the deal didn't amount to anything due to Manu's fears his rugby deal would be jeopardised if he picked up an injury in the NRL, which still has a year to go.

It is understood a return to New Zealand greatly appealed to Manu, but the talented outside back wanted to honour the end of his French deal before deciding for 2028 if he will return to the NRL.

The Warriors have been flying in 2026, sitting in second place with 12 wins and five losses, and the addition of Manu would have catapulted their odds of making a serious mark in this year's title chase.

The 29-year-old has represented the New Zealand Kiwis 16 times since his Test debut in 2018, hailing from the small North Island town of Tokoroa.

Outside of the international space, Manu has two premiership rings with the Sydney Roosters in the tri-colours' consecutive title wins in 2018 and 2019.

His deal with Racing 92 ends in May next year, meaning the Warriors could have another crack at Manu, that's if he doesn't sign with the PNG Chiefs.

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Manu was spotted on Monday through airport transit with Chiefs' head of football Michael Chammas and is set to tour Port Moresby facilities to lure the star to the club ahead of its entry in 2028.

Manu's addition to the PNG outfit would round out an elite line of signings, with strike in key positions across the spine.

Chammas has been on a successful raid as top boss, luring Jarome Luai, Connor Watson, Alex Johnston and English forward Matty Lees.

When November 1 hits, expect the Chiefs to go on an all-out assault on the player market, who have tax-free PNG dollars at their disposal to incentivise stars to make the trip up north.

Manu currently plays centre for Racing 92, who compete in the Top 14 competition in France, and is earning an estimated $1.6 million a year for the club.

The Chiefs will commence their inaugural preseason in November next year ahead of their maiden season in the NRL.