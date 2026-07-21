The PNG Chiefs have offered former Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold a senior coaching position at the NRL's latest expansion franchise.

Seibold will travel to Port Moresby in the coming days to tour facilities, with fresh reports from the Daily Telegraph revealing the Chiefs are keen to have Seibold on board.

It is understood Seibold is keen to get back into the coaching world, and won't be actively hunting for Willie Peters' head coaching position, and it is likely he will agree to the deal, with the analytical coach providing an abundance of value to the team.

Peters and Seibold's relationship goes back to their days at South Sydney, with the pair working together at the Rabbitohs and building a strong relationship.

Given Seibold has only been withdrawn from the modern-day speed of the NRL fairly recently, he will bring valuable experience to Peters, who has been in the Super League since 2023.

The former Manly coach has also had stints at Brisbane and South Sydney, where he picked up Coach of the Year in the red and green in 2018, amassing 144 total games as an NRL head coach.

Although the Northern Beaches club parted ways with Seibold after an underwhelming start to the year, replacing him with Kieran Foran.

The Sea Eagles had three home games in a row to start the season, but failed to kick-start their campaign positively, resulting in Seibold's departure.

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Seibold also has plenty of experience in other codes, acting as a defensive coach for English rugby, while also helping out with Collingwood in the AFL.

The Chiefs are building a strong foundation ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2028, signing Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Connor Watson, and Matty Lees.

Joesph Manu and Zac Lomax are also both heavily linked to the Melanesian club, which would build a strong nucleus and a formidable core of players for the Chiefs' maiden year.

Seibold isn't too keen on returning to the spotlight of head coaching duties, and will work in the background to help bring results to the club in its early seasons.

Following his trip to Port Moresby, he will return to Sydney to finalise his decision on his coaching future.

It is expected the Chiefs will go on an all-out raid on the player market on November 1 this year when NRL players off contract at the end of 2027 are free to speak with rival clubs.