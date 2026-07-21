Wests Tigers promising half Javon Andrews was seen at training with the first-grade side on Tuesday.

In preparation for the Tigers' match against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon, CODE Sports caught vision of Andrews in a black training shirt during the team's scrimmage.

The former Titans pathways halfback had an impressive performance in NSW Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies, with four try assists, four line-break assists and one line dropout in the 36-30 victory over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs last Saturday.

Andrews was in team scrimmages, forming a combination with Jarome Luai, talking about shape and plays.

The Tigers tried a new backline as well, with Luai, Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva, Tino Tavana and Patrick Herbert, while Jock Madden was training as a reserve.

If Latu Fainu and Adam Doueihi are cleared on Tuesday night, both players will be expected to be in the team ahead of Saturday afternoon.

With Jarome Luai heading to Parramatta after this season and then the PNG Chiefs in 2028, it has been speculated whether the club will look to play the young halves early and demote the four-time premiership winner.

While Benji is not expected to do that, the possibility is worth watching.

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The suspensions of Doueihi and Fainu would most certainly not allow Luai to be demoted, as the club still believes in a chance to play finals in September.

Junior Tupou, who recently returned to the Tigers before the June 30 transfer deadline, trained with the first grade side, while Heamasi Makasini, Starford To'a and Jeral Skelton joined the reserves.