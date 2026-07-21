Latrell Mitchell has found a last resort in making his return for the South Sydney Rabbitohs this season as the club hopes to make the finals for the first time since 2022.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed that the 29-year-old will see a neurologist to address a nerve issue.

The Rabbitohs centre continues to experience trouble when it comes to a calf injury he sustained during a training session in June.

Mitchell sustained a grade two calf strain, which was connected to his back injury, which he suffered in Round 9 before re-aggravating it two weeks later.

Since Round 11, he has been on the sidelines, and his coach Wayne Bennett recently conceded he was still "two or three weeks" from returning.

The club has stated that Mitchell is a week-to-week proposition as he attempts to recover from a back issue and the soft-tissue injuries he's sustained this season.

Mitchell has gradually become unavailable for a large portion of the season since 2024, playing only 11 games in 2024 and 2025, and is up to 9 games this season.

The Rabbitohs have also confirmed Cameron Murray is set to be out for three to four weeks with a calf injury.

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Tallis Duncan has sustained a hamstring strain and will miss the next 2-3 weeks on the sidelines.

Murray and Duncan will join Mitchell, Adam Elliott, Sean Keppie, Dayne Jennings and Talanoa Penitani on the sidelines.

Alex Johnston and Isaiah Tass made successful returns in NSW Cup and first grade respectively.

The Rabbitohs face a difficult two-week stretch, facing the Melbourne Storm on Friday night, followed by the Cronulla Sharks before playing the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in Rounds 23 and 24.