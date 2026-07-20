Sydney Roosters prop Spencer Leniu has again shut down rumours linking him with an exit from the club at the end of the season.

It was first suggested that Leniu wouldn't be a Rooster beyond the end of 2026 earlier this year, with rumours the PNG Chiefs were targetting his signature for 2028, and that he would look at a gap year somewhere else in 2027.

The PNG rumours still exist, but have cooled a little bit, with most recent reports suggesting the Parramatta Eels are among the clubs interested in signing him for 2027 and beyond.

The Eels link is hardly surprising given that club's push to bring in a refreshed forward pack and more depth for 2027, while Jarome Luai has also signed with the blue and gold for a year before he departs for Port Moresby.

Leniu though told News Corp's Newswire that he is contracted at the Roosters and has no focus or desire on leaving the tri-colours.

“I'm contracted to this club. I love this club, I love the brothers here, and we've got a good thing going into the finals,” he told the NewsWire.

“My sole focus is just putting my best foot forward for this team and for the club, and hopefully we get a good run into the finals.”

The Roosters are well on track to finish in the top four, with Leniu putting in plenty of solid performances through the middle third for Trent Robinson's side.

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He is contracted with the Roosters through to the end of 2027 and now appears destined to see that out, with Leniu saying he doesn't even see the speculation until it becomes a topic of conversation in his life.

“I don't see it too often, it's more so when my family sees it and then it becomes a topic of conversation,” he said.

“Everyone knows where my heart lies inside our four walls, and to be honest, that's all that matters. Outside noise is outside noise.

“For the fans, it's awesome for them to hear about these rumours and speculate, but that's part of the game. We've got to take the good with the bad. As long as people know in those four walls where my heart lies, that's all that matters to me.”

Leniu will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 if he doesn't re-sign with the Roosters before then.

Joining Leniu on that list is Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Jake Elliott, Salesi Foketi, Spencer Leniu, Taylor Losalu, Junior Pauga, Victor Radley, Cody Ramsey, Billy Smith, James Tedesco, De La Salle Va'a and Sam Walker, while the futures of Daly Cherry-Evans, Tommy Talau and Daniel Tupou are still yet to make a call for next season.