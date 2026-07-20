Brisbane Broncos edge back rower Brendan Piakura is facing a lengthy stint away from the game after repeated head knocks over recent seasons.

It casts a shadow of doubt over his playing future after suffering his fifth concussion last weekend, causing major concern for the gifted Cook Islander.

Fresh reports from News Corp reveal Piakura will miss the Broncos' Queensland derby against the North Queensland Cowboys after suffering a concussion against the Panthers last weekend.

Piakura only returned from a concussion two weeks ago, and it is expected the Broncos will take a precautionary approach amid long-term health concerns.

NRL Physio has picked up five concussions for Piakura over the past three seasons.

It is understood Xavier Willison will be called-up to replace Piakura on the edge in his absence.

A worthy replacement, Willison generated 225 metres against the Panthers, with most of those coming after replacing Piakura on the edge in the 13th minute.

Piakura will consult health professionals following his second head knock in as little as a few weeks.

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“Brendan's health and wellbeing is the most important thing at the moment,” Broncos football boss Troy Thomson told News Corp.