Brisbane Broncos edge back rower Brendan Piakura is facing a lengthy stint away from the game after repeated head knocks over recent seasons.
It casts a shadow of doubt over his playing future after suffering his fifth concussion last weekend, causing major concern for the gifted Cook Islander.
Fresh reports from News Corp reveal Piakura will miss the Broncos' Queensland derby against the North Queensland Cowboys after suffering a concussion against the Panthers last weekend.
Piakura only returned from a concussion two weeks ago, and it is expected the Broncos will take a precautionary approach amid long-term health concerns.
NRL Physio has picked up five concussions for Piakura over the past three seasons.
It is understood Xavier Willison will be called-up to replace Piakura on the edge in his absence.
A worthy replacement, Willison generated 225 metres against the Panthers, with most of those coming after replacing Piakura on the edge in the 13th minute.
Piakura will consult health professionals following his second head knock in as little as a few weeks.
“Brendan's health and wellbeing is the most important thing at the moment,” Broncos football boss Troy Thomson told News Corp.
“We're making sure we go through the right processes.
“He won't be right this week and we will get independent specialists involved and work with the NRL around what that looks like.
“It's about making sure his health and wellbeing is first and foremost.
“It will be an extended return-to-play (because of his history). If you get a one-off concussion, we have checks and measures in place and the NRL has robust return-to-play guidelines.
“Given he has had multiple concussions now, it does take a little bit longer and we have to work closely with the independent doctors and NRL.
“The toughest thing about concussions is everyone responds differently. We will go through the process.”
The Broncos are now undergoing damage control to finish their season on a high note after an upset win over the Panthers on Thursday.
They must essentially win all its remaining games to have a fighting chance at the Top 8, but given the congested nature of the middle of the table, it's a hard task for the defending premiers.
They sit in 13th position on the ladder, with six wins and 11 losses in a tough title defence season.
The Broncos make the trip north to Townsville to face the Cowboys on Saturday night.