Former St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan is open to the possibility of returning to the coaching ranks following his exit from the joint venture.

Flanagan and the Red V parted ways after seven straight losses to start the season this year, and was replaced by Dean Young, who has since been appointed in the full-time role.

Although fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald reveal Flanagan is open to returning as a senior assistant coach at the Wests Tigers.

Flanagan has plenty of experience in the assistant role, most recently working with Anthony Seibold at the Manly Sea Eagles in 2023 before taking over in Wollongong.

It is understood current Tigers assistant John Morris is reportedly set to join Young at the Dragons, leaving a spot open for Flanagan in Concord.

Flanagan has coached 240 NRL premiership games between his stints at the Dragons and the Cronulla Sharks, including a title win in the Shire in 2016.

He has also held assistant roles at the Sydney Roosters, NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos, making him a suitable candidate and offering plenty under Benji Marshall.

With Marshall still in his early years in the top job, Flanagan's robust experience navigating through all areas of the game will only benefit the Tigers, whose off-field issues continue to hurt their chances of a finals appearance.

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Flanagan broke his silence on his departure from the Dragons in May, revealing the tough impact it had on him after being unable to yield results to start the 2026 season.

“It's been really difficult. Obviously I didn't plan on this happening at all,” Flanagan said on Triple M's NRL Daily podcast in May.

“We seemed to get worse week-in, week-out and I think players lost a lot of confidence.

“I feel that something had to change and we can't get rid of five or six players. The something that had to change was probably me. There was a little bit more to it.”

“I've still got more in me but probably not as a head coach.

“I'd like to get to a club I can get in there and assist a coach. I really enjoyed my year at Manly (in 2023).

“The stress (as a head coach) is so different. Just this year, the stress of it all probably in the end got to me.”

The Dragons have since won two games this year following Young's promotion, but have made significant moves on the player market to ensure a positive future in Wollongong.

It includes the addition of Keaon Kolomatangi, Scott Drinkwater, Phillip Sami, Connor Watson and Luke Metcalf, while the club will farewell Tyrell Sloan, Damien Cook, Luciano Leilua and Jaydn Su'A.

Meanwhile, the Red V's young pack continues to impress, and with the addition of the talented stars on their way to the club, they shape up as a likely threat in 2027.