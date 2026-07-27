Newcastle's season was thrown into chaos on Friday night, but amid the heartbreak of losing two key players, Fletcher Sharpe continues to be the key to keeping the Knights' 2026 campaign alive.

The Knights suffered a brutal 23-22 defeat to the Sydney Roosters, but the result was overshadowed by season-ending injuries to Dylan Lucas and Dylan Brown.

Lucas suffered a horrific ankle dislocation in the first half before Brown was ruled out with an ACL injury, leaving Newcastle facing a major reshuffle to their spine heading into the back end of the season.

Yet despite the adversity, the Knights showed remarkable resilience, Sharpe among those stepping up when their roles became even more important.

The 22-year-old has shown he can slot into multiple positions across the team, providing the Knights with flexibility at a time when their halves combination and backline structure have been thrown into uncertainty.

Sharpe was thrusted into the fullback jersey after Kalyn Ponga was ruled out with quad tightness, and while disappointed by the result, admitted he was still proud of their efforts.

“Obviously losing is never nice but there were a lot of positives to take away tonight,” Sharpe told Zero Tackle.

The young playmaker admitted the loss of Lucas and Brown was difficult for the group, but the players understood they still had a responsibility to continue competing.

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“It is never nice seeing anyone go down with injuries, let alone two of your teammates. I feel for them, but when you are out there you've got a job to do. It's a shame we couldn't get it done for them tonight,” he said.

With Brown sidelined, Sharpe will now find himself partnering Sandon Smith in the halves if Ponga is ready to return, a combination he believes can develop quickly with the right preparation.

“Yeah definitely,” Sharpe said when asked whether he and Sandon can establish a successful partnership in the halves.

A major strength of Sharpe's game has been his ability to adapt, with the young star embracing opportunities wherever they come.

Whether filling in at fullback or five-eighth, Sharpe enjoys playing different roles.

“I enjoy it, I like going back there as it can free my game up a little bit,” he admitted.

That versatility could prove vital for Newcastle as they navigate a difficult period, with coach Justin Holbrook forced to constantly adjust his combinations.

Sharpe credited Holbrook for preparing the team to handle uncertainty and continuing to give players confidence regardless of the circumstances.

“I think Justin does a great job of getting the team ready no matter the circumstances,” he said.

“He puts a team together every week that we feel confident we can go out there and do a job, and he is confident in us as well. I love playing under him.”

The Knights now turn their attention to a crucial clash against Brisbane, with their finals hopes hanging by a thread and Kalyn Ponga's potential return providing a major boost.

Sharpe knows the challenge will be significant against a Broncos side fighting to keep their own season alive, but believes Newcastle can respond.

“Brissy is starting to find a bit of form; it is a tough place to go up there," Sharpe said.

"But confident we will have a good week at training before heading up there and hopefully getting the season back on track."