The St George Illawarra Dragons have granted winger Nathan Lawson an immediate release from the remainder of his playing contraxct.

Lawson joined the Dragons at the start of 2025 on a development deal after impressing through the first part of his career in Rugby Sevens.

The talented outside back with pace to burn impressed, particularly in attack, through the NSW Cup and was promoted to make his NRL debut in Round 13 last season.

He progressed to the Dragons' Top 30 this year, but injury worries at the back-end of last year as well as defensive issues have limited him to just four NRL games, with Lawson becoming an almost permanent fixture in the NSW Cup side.

Lawson scored two tries at NRL level and has managed another 9 in 24 games at NSW Cup level, with his last game coming in Round 18 at centre against the Western Suburbs Magpies.

The Sutherland junior, now 27 years of age, will head back to Rugby Sevens in his latest career move.

“We wish Nathan and his family all the very best moving forward. He was a popular and respected teammate during his time with the club and we thank his for his contributions to the Red V," Dragons CEO Tim Watsford said.

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The timing of his move means he will almost certainly be pushing to return to the Australian national team set up in the next 12 months ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Las Angeles, where Australia will be a chance of claiming a medal.

Lawson was part of the Australian squad for the 2024 Olympics in Paris where he played alongside Mark Nawaqanitawase, who is also heading back to rugby union at the end of this year, although in the 15-man version of the sport.

That 2024 appearance followed his appearance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics squad.

The Dragons do not need to replace Lawson's spot in the Top 30 given NRL contract rules state players released by a club after the season commencement date count as one in the squad.

The Red V can, however, use whatever salary is left from Lawson to forward pay other players and create extra room for future seasons.