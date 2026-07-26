Isaah Yeo has revealed he is yet to begin contract negotiations with Penrith, despite recent reports suggesting extension talks were already underway.

The four-time premiership-winning captain is contracted until the end of the 2027 season, meaning he will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 if the Panthers do not secure him to a new deal before then.

When appearing on Fox League, the 31-year-old clarified that no formal discussions had taken place, although remaining at Penrith remains his preferred outcome.

“No, not yet,” Yeo said on whether he had begun negotiations at Penrith.

“I touched on it at the start of the year. I think I assumed everybody would go to November 1. My perfect world would be staying at Penrith. There was nothing that was going to happen over the Origin period."

The veteran has spent his entire NRL career with the Panthers, playing 281 first-grade games and helping lead the club to four consecutive premierships during its golden era.

Yeo was also asked about reports suggesting contract discussions had already commenced behind the scenes, but admitted he had not been involved in any such talks.

“I'd love conversations to maybe start now, but that is news to me.

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“There might be things happening behind the scenes that I'm not aware of.”

Penrith face a significant list of retention decisions over the next 12 months, with Yeo among several high-profile players whose futures will require attention.

Representative stars like Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin and Brian To'o are also off contract at the end of 2027, leaving the Panthers with several key pieces to manage as they look to keep the core of their dynasty together.