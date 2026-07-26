The Perth Bears are set to add another two experienced internationals to their inaugural roster, with Parramatta Eels veteran Junior Paulo and Canberra Raiders forward Morgan Smithies expected to join the NRL's newest franchise from next season.

Paulo is understood to have agreed to a two-year deal, while Smithies has signed a three-year contract that includes an option for a further two seasons.

The pair's arrivals were first revealed by News.com and continue Perth's aggressive recruitment drive ahead of its entry into the competition in 2027.

Paulo's signing represents one of the biggest coups for the expansion club, with the 32-year-old expected to provide both leadership and representative experience. He has also been linked to the captaincy, having established himself as one of the NRL's premier front-rowers across more than a decade.

Despite Parramatta's desire to retain the veteran prop, it is understood Paulo rejected a one-year contract extension to take up the opportunity in Western Australia.

The Samoa international has played 270 NRL games and is now on track to celebrate the 300-game milestone in Perth colours. Alongside his international success, Paulo has represented New South Wales across four State of Origin series, bringing invaluable big-game experience to the Bears' inaugural squad.

Smithies will also arrive with an impressive résumé despite being just 25 years old. The England international joined the Canberra Raiders from the Super League ahead of the 2024 season and was a key part of their 2025 minor premiership. He has quickly established himself as one of the club's most dependable forwards.

Across just over two seasons in the nation's capital, Smithies has made 48 appearances, earning a reputation for his consistency, work rate and defensive reliability.

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Together, Paulo and Smithies add further representative quality to Perth's growing roster, which is beginning to take shape with a formidable forward pack.

They are set to join fellow forward pack signings of Mikolaj Oledzki, Scott Sorensen, Siosifa Talakai and Josh Curran, giving the Bears an experienced and physically imposing foundation ahead of their debut campaign.