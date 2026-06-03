The PNG Chiefs have made a red-hot start to their existence, with the NRL's 19th club locking up players well before November 1.

The club managed to snag Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston as their first two signings, and have doubled the tally since.

Zero Tackle will keep you up to date with their signings, official squad, news and rumours in the lead up to their first campaign. Bookmark this page and come back to check for regular updates and their updated team after every signing.

Correct as at June 3.

RELATED

» See every club's signing tracker and squad for 2027 here

» See every player off-contract at the end of 2027 here

Current best 19

1. No player signed.

2. Alex Johnston

3. No player signed.

4. No player signed.

5. No player signed.

6. Jarome Luai

7. No player signed.

8. Matty Lees

9. No player signed.

10. No player signed.

11. No player signed.

12. No player signed.

13. Connor Watson

Interchange

14. No player signed.

15. No player signed.

16. No player signed.

17. No player signed.

18. No player signed.

19. No player signed.

Rest of squad

20. No player signed.

21. No player signed.

22. No player signed.

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Loading matchup…

Development players

1. No player signed.

2. No player signed.

3. No player signed.

4. No player signed.

5. No player signed.

6. No player signed.

Confirmed signings tracker

June 2: Chiefs add English prop to inaugural squad as player four

June 2: Connor Watson confirms Roosters exit, two new contracts

May 6: Alex Johnston confirms Rabbitohs exit

April 29: Jarome Luai becomes Chief 001

Rumours

Note: Rumours will be updated to remove any that are no longer possible or otherwise confirmed.

June 2: Chiefs to target seven London Broncos players

May 14: Chiefs chasing Australian rugby prodigy

May 11: Joseph Suaalii rumour "complete rubbish"

May 4: Spencer Leniu to quit Roosters, linked to Chiefs

May 2: Jack de Belin open to PNG

April 26: PNG lead race to sign Joseph Manu

April 23: Cobbo keeping an eye on the Chiefs

March 31: Surprise Munster link revealed

March 5: Fight on for Gairo Voro

February 18: Rudolf puts hand up to make PNG move