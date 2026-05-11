Code-hopping star Joseph Suaalii will not be joining the PNG Chiefs for their inaugural season unless things change dramatically.

A report published by News Corp earlier on Monday announced that Suaalii's management and the Chiefs were in conversations over potentially making him their third foundation player.

The Chiefs have already managed to sign Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston for their inaugural season, but will now likely be holding until November 1 to lock up any more players when those contracted in 2027 but not beyond can officially negotiate with rival outfits.

The outside back, who can play wing, centre or fullback, is currently pushing for a spot in the Wallabies roster for the Rugby World Cup, but could return to the NRL as early as 2028.

However, that rumour - of Suaalii potentially heading to the Chiefs for 2028 - has now been squashed, with Channel 9s Danny Weidler tweeting that the report was "complete rubbish."

”Report that Joseph Suaalii is in talks with PNG Chiefs is false. Have talked to Chiefs and management of Suaalii and they both said it's complete rubbish,” Weidler's post on social media side X (formerly known as Twitter) read.

Of particular note is the fact Weidler is a former colleague of Michael Chammas, who has left the media to take up the general manager of football position in Port Moresby.

The obvious link between Suaalii and the Chiefs given the timelines was joined by another with the club linked to another code-hopping star and former Sydney Rooster in Joseph Manu during recent weeks.

It's believed the Roosters would attempt to make space for both Suaalii and Manu if they wanted to return to the NRL.

Another Rooster in Connor Watson is also heavily tied to the Chiefs, while the club are set to unleash a raid on the Penrith Panthers who have a host of elite talent off-contract at the end of 2027.