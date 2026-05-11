South Sydney Rabbitohs debutant Latrell Siegwalt has expressed his interest in playing for France in the Rugby League World Cup this year after a strong NRL debut on the weekend.

More than 120 friends and family travelled far and wide to watch Siegwalt make his debut, which included two try assists and two-line break assists in a 36-12 win over the Cronulla Sharks.

When speaking with NRL.com post-game, Siegwalt expressed his desire to honour his grandfather's French connection, despite not knowing much of the language.

“I can say ‘Bonjour', and that's it,” Siegwalt said to the publication.

France coach Laurent Frayssinous was in the country recently, touring Aussie facilities for his upcoming campaign.

Siegwalt revealed he has been in contact with Frayssinous and is excited about the prospect of wearing the tri-colours.

“I'm very keen if I get the opportunity to represent my father's side of the family,” Siegwalt said.

“He was just telling me about the standards and how they were building something good, and it made it tempting.

“He asked if I got that opportunity, would I be keen to play, and I said I would.”

It will mark a monumental six-month period if Siegwalt dons the French colours following an NRL debut for the Rabbitohs. Siegwalt has been impressive in the NSW Cup this year, where he has mainly shone in the halves, as well as the ability to play anywhere in the back line. He was named the QRL's Rookie of the Year in 2024, hinting that a step up to the NRL level wasn't too far off.

The 25-year-old rising talent filled in for his namesake, Latrell Mitchell , who has been a superb role model for his development and credited the injured superstar.

It's been a pretty full-on couple of days, actually,” he said.

“Latrell teases me about that ‘You're named after me'. He's still the main man. I still look up to him – he's one of my idols – and I can't speak highly enough of him.”

The French will kick off their World Cup campaign against Samoa at CommBank Stadium on October 16. They then travel to Perth for a clash against their European neighbours in England.