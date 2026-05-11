Wests Tigers forwards Alex Twal and Kai Pearce-Paul, as well as Canberra Raiders middle forward Corey Horsburgh, have all been charged with offences by the NRL's match review committee after Sunday's games during Round 10.

In the earlier game, which saw the Melbourne Storm break their seven-match losing streak with an emphatic win over the Tigers, Twal was placed on report for dangerous contact during the first half, and Pearce-Paul for the same offence during the second half.

Twal's offence came against Melbourne lock Trent Loiero, while Pearce-Paul was charged for an offence against Will Warbrick.

As both players currently have clean judiciary records, they are eligible for $1000 fines each with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if they fight and lose.

In the same game, Latu Fainu was also put on report during the first half, but has escaped sanction from the MRC.

In the later game, which saw the Canberra Raiders come up short against the red-hot Penrith Panthers, Corey Horsburgh was slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a first half shot against Moses Leota.

As he already has an offence on his record, he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

Penrith second-rower Luke Garner was also placed on report during the game but has not been charged.

The three players charged have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to then be held on Tuesday night at NRL HQ.