Melbourne Storm skipper Harry Grant has quickly leapt to the defence of teammate Cameron Munster amid whispers surfacing that he will miss out on QLD Maroons selection for poor form.

Munster, along with his Storm teammates, put those rumours to bed after a scintillating 44-16 display on Sunday saw them fire back after seven straight losses.

The flashy outing has released a significant amount of pressure that was building down in Victoria, with the Storm making light work of the Wests Tigers on Mother's Day.

The spine was in everything during the match, with Grant praising the performance of Munster, who notched up two tries in a bounce back.

“He's one of the harshest critics of himself. He really demands a lot from himself and I think sometimes he really tries to bring other people into the game,” Grant said post-match.

“Cam Munster is the strength of the team when he gets his game on and I think he's the ultimate competitor and I think he's just shown that over the last little bit.

“I think today we had some people inside and outside that got their roles done that really helped him play his game and perform to the level that we know he can.

“I think people are pretty quick to jump to criticism. I sort of steer clear from it and fingers crossed he has and I guess he knows how good he is.

“We've got to just keep reminding him of that and hopefully bring that (success) to our team.”

With some calling for Munster to be replaced in the Origin arena, he responded in quality fashion to remind viewers of his elite skill set.

With people wishing for another QLD Maroons option, it caught former NRL star Matty Johns by surprise.

“There has been a bit of talk about whether Munster will be picked for Origin... it'd just be diabolical (if they don't pick him),” Johns said on Fox League's Sunday Night with Matty Johns.

Coach Craig Bellamy also was glowing in praise for his skipper Grant, labelling his game as "inspirational".

“I thought his [Harry Grant] game was inspirational to be quite honest,” Bellamy said.

“He's a bit knocked around as well, and I thought 'Hughesy' and 'Mun' just had a bit of a look in their eye where (it was like) okay, we're going to take control of this and we'll see the 80 minutes out.”

Grant and Munster are among the headliners expected to be picked next week for QLD ahead of Game 1 kicking off on May 27.