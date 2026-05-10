Sua Fa'alogo will undergo scans after suffering a suspected facial fracture during his side's Round 10 clash with the Wests Tigers.

The fullback did not return to the field after picking up the injury during the match and will now await medical imaging to confirm the diagnosis.

If a fracture is confirmed, the typical recovery window sits between three and six weeks.

The actual timeframe will depend heavily on where the break has occurred and how severe it is, according to NRL Physio.

Facial fractures cover a range of bones, and outcomes vary significantly.

Fa'alogo will go for scans in the coming days, with the Melbourne Storm expected to provide an update once results are available.