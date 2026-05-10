An English prop has emerged as a serious target for several clubs in the NRL, and the Perth Bears are shaping as frontrunners to secure the St Helens forward's signature.

The Daily Telegraph reported that 28-year-old Matty Lees has caught the attention of clubs across the competition in recent months, and his stock has been rising after putting in impressive performances in the Ashes series against Australia, where he featured in all three matches.

Before the opening match, he fractured his eye socket, yet he played through regardless.

Lees remains under contract with St Helens until the end of the 2029 season, meaning any move to the NRL hinges on whether the Super League club is willing to negotiate an early release.

If he becomes available for 2027, the Bears are expected to move quickly.

The Bears have already been linked with several players from England as they look to establish an identity.

Lees has played three games in the Super League this season after suffering a medial ligament injury in February this year.

He was also named club captain under the new Head Coach, Paul Rowley.

The forward was recently taken off the field after one minute into the Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors, after he had collided with significant knee impact with Wigan front-rower Luke Thompson.

Lees would need the help of two physios to leave the field.