The big story from Round 10's Saturday night matches comes with five players charged, and one of them is facing suspension.

In the Rabbitohs vs Sharks match, three Sharks players are facing charges from the Match Review Committee.

Cameron McInnes escapes with a $1,000 fine for a careless high tackle on Edward Kosi in the 17th minute.

Jesse Colquhoun and Thomas Hazleton are second-time offenders, and both are looking at $1,800 each for dangerous contact and a careless high tackle, respectively.

Over at the Brisbane Broncos in their loss to the Manly Sea Eagles, forward Preston Riki also copped an $1,800 fine for dangerous contact on Joey Walsh, again a second offence, bumping up the fine.

The most significant charge belongs to Sea Eagles dummy-half Brandon Wakeham, whose Grade 2 careless high tackle on Broncos front rower Ben Talty in the 32nd minute has earned him a one-match suspension.

Should he contest and lose, that doubles to two matches, a significant risk given the higher grading.

All players have the option to accept the early guilty plea and pay the fine, or fight the charge at the NRL Judiciary.