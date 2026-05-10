Connor Watson remains available in the transfer market, and rival clubs are pursuing the Sydney Roosters utility.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the St George Illawarra Dragons are looking to replace Damien Cook, who signed with the Castleford Tigers.

They plan to attempt to lure Watson to the club to play dummy-half.

He could potentially sign a 12-month deal with the Red V and then look to sign a long-term deal with the PNG Chiefs.

The Blues utility was allowed by his current club to look around at rival clubs and leave after this season.

After the sacking of Shane Flanagan, the extension talks between the Dragons and Damien Cook were frozen.

The veteran dummy-half decided to make a quick decision rather than see who the long-term replacement is going to be for the head coaching role.