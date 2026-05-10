Wayne Bennett has missed out on one of his top targets, with the New Zealand Warriors set to lock away one of the NRL's form players on a new multi-year contract extension.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the 25-year-old Tanah Boyd, who has been one of the NRL's standout performers this season, attracted the attention of Bennett.

The playmaker has made clear where his loyalty lies, and the Warriors are expected to announce the deal in the coming days.

South Sydney tried to make a move for the former Gold Coast Titan to reunite Boyd with former teammate David Fifita.

Boyd was off-contract after this season, and his time in New Zealand has amounted to a genuine career revival after spending most of the 2025 season in the NSW Cup, where he was part of the team that won the NSW Cup premiership and the NRL state champions.

After the Titans released Boyd and Erin Clark from the club one month apart from each other after the 2024 season, he has evolved into one of the competition's most consistent performers this season, rewarding the Warriors' faith with a string of eye-catching displays that have had rival clubs scrambling to register their interest.