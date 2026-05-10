The success of a play-in tournament after the regular season finishes, in which only four teams can compete for the final two spots in the playoffs in the NBA and NBL, as well as a cross-code rival AFL implementing this concept for the first time this season, has NRL fans wondering where the competition will create something similar for the finals come September.

The AFL created their new wildcard format this year, in which the top six teams advance directly to the finals.

Meanwhile, sides seven through ten battle for the remaining berths.

The NRL, however, is unlikely to pursue a similar structure, according to The Daily Telegraph.

League officials are currently wading through the considerable complexities of constructing next year's draw with the additional team, and the introduction of extra post-season matches is not expected to form part of the solution.

The logistical challenges of reshaping an 18-team competition appear to be consuming enough bandwidth without adding a wildcard round into the mix.

The AFL's new format has been positioned as a marquee broadcast product, injecting additional high-stakes football into the schedule before the finals properly get underway.

It appears the NRL will focus more on improving its scheduling rather than building an extension to its finals coverage.