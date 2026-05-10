Chanel Harris-Tavita has never been one to follow the crowd, and the gun Warriors half is bucking the market trend once again, telling NRL clubs he wants just a 12-month deal rather than the lucrative multi-year contracts on offer.

The 27-year-old Samoan playmaker is keeping his options deliberately short, with his preference being to sign only for the 2027 season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Harris-Tevita's management has already cast its net around the competition, making contact with the PNG Chiefs, the NRL's incoming 19th franchise.

That avenue, however, appears to have closed before it fully opened, as they landed Jarome Luai as their marquee and foundational signing.

In 2023, he took a sabbatical to travel the world and has wasted no time in reestablishing himself as one of the Warriors' most dangerous attacking weapons.

Despite his unconventional contract stance, clubs will be aware of the attacking flair and creativity he can bring to a side.