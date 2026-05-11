Rising Bulldogs star Mitchell Woods is continuing to suffer from soft tissue concerns in both of his hamstrings across the early stages of the season.

The young playmaking talent hasn't been on the field in any grade this year as he battles setbacks originating from an injury in the preseason.

The Bulldogs have sought Justin Lang, a strength and conditioning specialist, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that he will help aid Woods and find the cause of the ongoing problems.

Lang has worked with elite athletes such as the UFC's Rob Whittaker and former NRL star-turned-boxer Paul Gallen.

Woods is earmarked as the club's long-term half alongside Lachlan Galvin, and the Bulldogs will no doubt take as many precautions as possible before rushing him into first grade.

The number of setbacks for the young halfback is drawing concern, which may indicate an underlying issue in his biomechanics.

Manly superstar Tom Trbojeivc has also had a decorated history with hamstring injuries, which saw him travel to the USA to meet with Bill Knowles, world-renowned reconditioning specialist.

Woods was named the 2024 player of the series in the SG Ball competition, along with representing the Under-19s NSW Blues last year.

The 19-year-old missed all the trials in the preseason and has continued to be sidelined with three separate injuries across both hamstrings this year.

With the Bulldogs currently struggling with their attack, many fans are eagerly anticipating his arrival in the NRL to help steer the ship at Belmore.