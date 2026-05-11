The Melbourne Storm has provided an update on star fullback Sua Fa'alogo following a nasty head clash in their recent encounter against the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

While making a tackle, Fa'alogo clashed heads with teammate Jahrome Hughes, coming off second best and left the field in the first half.

Scans have revealed that there was no fracture present in the facial area, clearing him of any serious injury.

With the injury being limited to just soft tissue, he will be cleared and available for selection this weekend.

It is a massive bonus for the Storm, who looked to be back to their best after snapping a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers.

As one of the brightest attacking spectacles in the competition, the NRL will also be relieved by Fa'alogo's availability, with the talented fullback no-doubt drawing in fans to watch him play at Magic Round this weekend.

The skillful speedster can tear through opposition defensive lines with ease, making him a great threat with ball-in-hand.

In the side's 44-16 win over the Tigers, the Storm spine stepped up when Fa'alogo left the field, with Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Hughes all putting in quality displays.

The Storm will face the Parramatta Eels on Saturday, looking to continue their strong form and build momentum into the crucial Origin period, which may see them without some stars.