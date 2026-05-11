The New Zealand Warriors have moved to lock up Tanah Boyd, with Code Sports revealing the resurgent playmaker has agreed to terms to keep him across the Tasman until the end of 2029.

Boyd has been a standout halfback in the competition to start the year, controlling contests and showcasing an elite skill set.

It has led to Boyd guiding the Warriors to seven wins in nine games, entrenching the club in second position on the ladder.

He is set to be rewarded for his elite patch of form with an extension, although it casts a significant amount of doubt on Luke Metcalf's future at the club.

Metcalf was in electric form last year in the halfback jersey, leading the Dally M's in the first third of the year before a knee injury derailed his campaign.

The Warriors have three halves in Boyd, Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita all at the club and seeking starting positions.

Given that the trio are all good enough to be doing so, there was always a chance that one half could depart the club if given an option elsewhere.

With Harris-Tavita being an out-and-out six, it leaves either Boyd or Metcalf for the halfback jersey.

Metcalf, who when he can stay on the field is an elite ballplayer on his day, looks like the man to make way with the reports Boyd will be the chief playmaker moving forward for the Warriors.

Whether that means a permanent bench role for Metcalf or if both parties agree for him to look elsewhere if he can secure a starting spot at another club.

Throw in rising star Jett Cleary into the mix, there is currently a bottleneck jam of halves being produced at the Warriors.

Code Sports is also reporting that Metcalf's camp will be speaking with the Warriors regarding his future at the club in coming weeks, given he recently extended until the end of 2028.

Metcalf's situation will have the expansion sides Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs monitoring the situation carefully if he becomes a free agent on the market.