Tom Dearden's injury means a potential Origin debutant could be making an appearance at halfback, and Corey Parker has shared who he thinks is the best choice.

Last year saw Queensland make the brutal call to drop veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, with Dearden stepping into the side and ultimately claiming the Wally Lewis Medal after leading the Maroons to series victory.

Now, with Dearden injured and potentially ruled out for the whole series, coach Billy Slater once again faces a defining selection decision.

One player emerging strongly in the conversation is Tanah Boyd, who is arguably the form halfback of the competition and has continued to impress with his game management and kicking control.

Former Queensland forward Corey Parker believes Boyd offers the safest and most balanced option for the Maroons.

“Tanah Boyd is a stable (pick),” Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

“Kicks long, makes his tackles, rips in, has a crack, got a wonderful kicking game, because Sam Walker's long kicking game is not ideal.

“Munster's kicking game in the series last year wasn't ideal either, if you remember.”

Another contender looming as a potential debutant is Sam Walker, whose creativity and unpredictable style make him one of the game's most dangerous attacking halves.

However, Walker's unconventional approach and concerns surrounding his long kicking game could make selectors hesitant to throw him straight into the pressure cooker of State of Origin football.

With Queensland needing stability alongside Cameron Munster, the next fortnight could prove crucial in deciding who gets the nod.

Both Boyd and Walker now head into Magic Round with enormous pressure and opportunity, knowing strong performances could go a long way toward securing the Maroons' vacant halfback role.