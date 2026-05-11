The Manly Sea Eagles have requested the ARL Commission review the Match Review Committee's decision not to charge Brisbane hooker Corey Paix following the tackle that left forward Siosiua Taukeiaho with a broken leg.

Taukeiaho was immediately attended to by trainers after the incident, with the forward requiring the green whistle before being taken from the field and transported to hospital.

Scans later confirmed the Manly enforcer had suffered fractures to both his tibia and fibula, with surgery on Monday.

Despite the severity of the injury, Paix avoided any sanction from the Match Review Committee, a decision that has reportedly frustrated the Sea Eagles.

The Daily Telegraph have revealed that Manly believe the tackle warranted further scrutiny and have now requested the ARL Commission intervene and review the decision.

Under NRL rules, the ARL Commission has the power to review and overrule Match Review Committee decisions regarding player charges and punishments.

The Sea Eagles believe the tackle may have constituted a hip-drop style action, where the defender lands their body weight on the lower leg of the ball carrier, a tackle type the NRL has heavily targeted in this season due to the risk of serious injury.

If the Commission does overturn the original ruling, it would create another setback for the Broncos, who are already managing a growing injury toll within their roster.