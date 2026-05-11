The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that Sio Siua Taukeiaho is facing an extended period on the sideline after fracturing his tibia and fibula against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday night.

"Sea Eagles prop Siua Taukeiaho has undergone surgery after suffering a serious leg injury on Saturday night at 4 Pines Park," a statement from the club read on Monday afternoon.

"Taukeiaho was transported via ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital on Saturday night and had surgery to repair tibia and fibula fractures on Sunday morning.

"Siua now faces an extended period on the sideline."

Manly CEO Jason King acknowledged the huge loss of the forward and his impact this season.

“We are all feeling for Siua right now,” said Sea Eagles CEO Jason King.

"He's been enormous for the team over the past month or so, as he was last season when we had so many injuries in the forwards.

“It's a horrible injury and I'm sure I speak for all Manly fans in wishing Siua a speedy recovery.”

This type of injury has only occurred a handful of time in the past 10 years, with NRL Physio stating recovery times often traditionally ranging from 6 to 12 months.

The forward's leg was caught under Bronco's hooker Cory Paix, who avoided any charged at the MRC.

Manly will now look to contest their decision by appealing to the ARLC.