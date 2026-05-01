Parramatta Eels forward Jack de Belin has revealed he is open to the idea of playing for the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

De Belin, currently on a one-year deal with the Eels that has an option for 2027, would be a free agent to negotiate with the club from November 1.

The 35-year-old is a former State of Origin player, and will be able to extend his career after missing years through the middle of it while at the St George Illawarra Dragons over an off-field issue.

The lock and prop now has 257 games under his belt, and while he has struggled for form at the Eels this year, he hasn't publically suggested he is weighing up the end of his career at any stage.

Speaking to the media, he admitted PNG was a possibility, and said the signing of Jarome Luai would build the club.

"You never know, everything's a possibility," he said per ESPN.

"In regards to the Chiefs, that's an awesome signing getting Jarome Luai -- that's a massive signing.

"To be honest, I think a lot of boys are going to see that now that he's done it, he's like a bit of the trailblazer, and I think a lot of players are going to follow him across there."

The Eels, who at one point were playing without de Belin in their 17, have the option in their favour for 2027, and it's unclear if they will take it at this stage.

The forward is back in the side now with injuries playing havoc, and will quickly look to get back to his best, but said he was loving life at Parramatta, and is keen on remaining with the club.

The Eels have a host of young middle forwards in their ranks, led by the likes of Sam Tuivaiti and Charlie Guymer, so their need to retain de Belin is questionable, although Dylan Walker, who is the club's other option at lock, is also approaching the end of his career, and it's unclear how many years Junior Paulo has left.